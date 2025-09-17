MPs to Discuss Consolidation Measures via Fast-tracked Proceedings

Bratislava, 17 September (TASR) – MPs will discuss the package of consolidation measures for next year via a fast-tracked legislative procedure and should make a final decision on the package during the current session of Parliament.

The bill, which amends and supplements certain laws related to the consolidation of public finances, was approved by the government last week, and the cabinet requested that Parliament should debate it via fast-tracked legislative proceedings. After several days of discussion, MPs agreed to this request on Wednesday.

MPs also approved limiting the debate on the consolidation package at the first reading to 12 hours. The debate will continue on Wednesday until this item has been discussed, if necessary even after 8 p.m., followed by a vote.

According to the Finance Ministry, high levels of deficit and debt require the adoption of a set of further consolidation measures as soon as possible, with the aim of contributing towards stabilising public finances. "In order to eliminate the threat of significant economic damage, it is desirable to adopt the necessary measures without delay, and it's therefore necessary to discuss the bill via a fast-tracked legislative procedure," stated the Finance Ministry.

Kamenicky last week announced 22 measures that should bring in €2.7 billion in the form of savings and higher tax revenues. The government approved the package on 10 September, at that point without including any savings on the part of ministries.