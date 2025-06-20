Muransky: Atmosphere between Czech and Slovak Gov'ts Much Better than Year Ago

Prague, 19 June (TASR-correspondent) - The atmosphere between the Czech and Slovak governments is currently much better than it was after the postponement of inter-governmental consultations a year ago, new Slovak ambassador to the Czech Republic Martin Muransky has said in an interview for TASR.

Muransky opines that it's just a question of time before these consultations are resumed and that the will on the Slovak side doesn't depend on who wins the autumn elections to the Chamber of Deputies in the Czech Republic.

"What defined that tense relationship wasn't the nature of our own relations, but the relationship to Ukraine and the war in Ukraine. And I think that the initial emotion here, which was very strongly moralised - and where there is a lot of moralising and scandalising - has receded, which is good," stated Muransky, stressing the need to focus on the things that unite countries rather than on those that divide them.

He highlighted the position of Presidents Petr Pavel and Peter Pellegrini as an example of an appropriate approach to mutual relations. "They both agreed: let's put emotions aside, respect the sovereignty of both of our countries, value the fact that we are able to meet and talk, but most importantly, let's not make too much emotion about it," said Muransky.

Muransky has been heading the Slovak Embassy in Prague since May 13, when he handed over his credentials to the Czech president. He doesn't view the fact that he has no previous experience from diplomacy as a disadvantage, since he has experience in politics, for example, from the period when he served as as an advisor to Premier Robert Fico.