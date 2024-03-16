Election24: Korcok: President Must Speak Out When Bad Decisions Are Being Made

Bratislava, March 16 (TASR) - The president must be able to speak out firmly when the country isn't moving in a good direction, presidential candidate Ivan Korcok has opined in an interview for TASR. Korcok declared that he would like to be an active president who won't be satisfied with just the ceremonial role of the office of president. In his opinion, the president's powers are currently set correctly. This interview with Korcok forms part of a series of interviews with candidates for the post of Slovak president.



-What do you view as the most important role of the Slovak president?-



I consider it most important that presidents should act as the Constitution says they should - independently, impartially and without orders. This means that the president must serve the people, not politicians. They must speak the truth, even if it's unpleasant, and they mustn't make promises that they can't keep. The president is also supposed to cooperate with the government whenever it's to the benefit of the public, but they must be able to speak out firmly when things that shouldn't happen do happen, so that there is a balance of power.



-Which power of the president do you find to be the most important, and without which power could you imagine operating in the presidential post, or which one do you not plan to use?-



I think the president's powers are currently set up correctly, and I would use all of them appropriately and as needed. I consider it most important that the president can raise important issues from his position and draw the attention of politicians and the general public to them. I would certainly be active in this, I would not be content with just the ceremonial role of the office of president.



-Some political parties have spoken about the need for a change in the electoral system? Is this change needed? Would you sign off a change in the electoral system?-



I don't think that the electoral system is the cause of Slovakia's problems, but I do think that political parties in a democratic society should have a serious and meaningful debate about it.



-What is your attitude towards Slovakia's membership of NATO and the EU? We've been members of these organisations for 20 years.-



As I was there personally when we joined both organisations, I regard them as the bedrock of space for civilisation and the pillars of our security and prosperity. It's important for Slovakia to have good relations with our allies, and I would emphasise this as president.



-The president of the Slovak Republic also holds the post of commander of the armed forces. What is your stance on financing the army, its modernisation and strengthening, also in view of what's happening east of Slovakia's borders?-



Sufficient funding for our own armed forces is essential for the defence of the Slovak Republic because in doing so we strengthen not only ourselves, but the Alliance as a whole. It's important for me that soldiers who serve our country have the appropriate conditions and equipment to do so.



-What is your opinion of aid to Ukraine? Do you support Ukraine's membership of the EU?-



I consider aid to Ukraine to be something that is in our Slovak interests because the longer Ukraine defends itself, the further the war will be from our borders. I am in favour of Ukraine becoming a member of the EU once all the conditions have been met.



-Should the president be a counterbalance to the government? Why?-



From a political point of view, it's important that there is a balance of power in Slovakia. Therefore, it isn't that the president should be an a priori counterbalance to the government. However, they must be able to speak out firmly when the country is not moving in a good direction. For instance, when the government makes major changes to the Penal Code without proper debate, when it isolates Slovakia from its neighbours and allies in the EU and NATO, when it doesn't address real problems such as declining education and health-care services.



A total of 11 candidates are running for the presidential post in this year's election. They are: Andrej Danko, Patrik Dubovsky, Krisztian Forro, Stefan Harabin, Ivan Korcok, Marian Kotleba, Jan Kubis, Igor Matovic, Milan Nahlik, Peter Pellegrini and Robert Svec.





NOTE: TASR has asked all 11 presidential candidates for interviews.