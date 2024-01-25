NAKA Detains Suspect in Case of Bomb Attack Threat

Bratislava, January 25 (TASR) - Police officers of the National Crime Agency (NAKA) detained a suspect in the case of a threat of bomb attacks at protests on Thursday evening, spokeswoman for the Police Corps Presidium Denisa Bardyova told TASR on the same day, adding that a NAKA investigator is already conducting an investigation into the crime of a terrorist attack.

"A few days ago (January 22), a letter was delivered to the Government Office. In it, the writer threatened the prime minister [Robert Fico (Smer-SD)] that bombs would be planted at gatherings. As in other cases, the police didn't take the matter lightly and immediately started to act," said Bardyova, adding that the threat of bomb attacks allegedly concerned public gatherings in Bratislava, Banska Bystrica and Kosice.

The spokeswoman claims that the police managed to identify and track down the suspect. If the person is charged and found guilty, he or she will face a prison sentence of 20-25 years or life imprisonment.

Bardyova added that the police took measures to make public gatherings safe. They will also ensure that the meetings aren't disturbed by anything.