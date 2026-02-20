New CV9035 MkIV Combat Vehicle for Slovak Army Presented in Sweden

Ornskoldsvik, 20 February (TASR-correspondent) - British-Swedish arms producer BAE Systems Hagglunds presented a new version of the CV9035 MkIV combat vehicle manufactured for the Slovak armed forces in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden on Friday, TASR has learnt from its special correspondent.

Slovakia expects to receive 152 vehicles, and the army might receive the first of them as early as this year.

The presentation of the new tracked vehicle was also attended by Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD). He highlighted that Slovakia managed to negotiate better terms for the contract, noting that Slovak companies are involved in the production process as well. He gave the example of a company called Koval Systems, the manufacturer of the turret with its 35-millimeter cannon. "Thanks to this, it's already taken part in other contracts that Hagglund is concluding with other countries," he said.

Kalinak stated that Slovakia now needs to procure tanks as well. "The question is whether we'll build them on classic main battle tank chassis, a heavy 70-tonne one, or choose a lighter version for our mountainous country. First of all, it will be half as cheap and, of course, much more mobile," explained the minister.

Jan Michalek of Koval Systems views the cooperation with the international arms producer as an excellent. "Our plan was to integrate as much as possible into the supply structures for BAE Systems. So, we're already not only manufacturing for various programmes and assembling for the Slovak programme; we're also participating in the development of a new type of vehicle," he added, describing the CV9035 MkIV as a top-notch vehicle.