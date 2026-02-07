Olympics26: Slovak House Opens Its Doors, Pellegrini: It's One of Most Beautiful

Milan, 7 February (TASR) - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel officially opened on Saturday the Slovak House in Milan, which will welcome visitors during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Casa Slovacca is located at a lucrative address in the historic Galleria Meravigli building, an elegant arcade in the centre of Milan.

This place will come alive during the Games and will be filled with atmosphere, hospitality, and emotion, where flavours, music, traditions, and the modern spirit of Slovakia will come together. "I'm not only happy about the newly opened Slovak House, but also extremely proud, because the Slovak Olympic House is probably one of the most beautiful at these Winter Olympics, as other people have also said. We managed to acquire one of the most beautiful buildings available in the centre of Milan. ... I must thank our Honorary Consul Luigi Cuzzolino, who did the impossible to obtain this house for Slovakia. This is how diplomacy is done, both in sports and culture. I firmly believe that this house will be filled with good cheer for the next 15 days," said the Slovak head of state.

On Friday (6 February), Pellegrini attended the opening ceremony of the 26th Winter Olympics at the San Siro Stadium. Before the ceremony began, he and Czech President Petr Pavel opened the Czech Olympic House to symbolically emphasise the close relations between the two countries, including in the area of sports diplomacy. "We wanted to show that relations between the Czechs and Slovaks are truly above standard, and we are probably the only two nations that open each other's Olympic Houses at the Olympics," noted Pellegrini.