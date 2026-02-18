Slovak Ice-hockey Team Advances to Olympic Semi-finals after Beating Germany 6:2

Milan, 18 February (TASR) - The Slovak ice-hockey team has made it to the semi-finals of the Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy after defeating Germany 6:2 on Wednesday.

The Slovaks will appear among the four best teams of the Winter Olympics for the second time in a row, after winning bronze medals four years ago.

The team coached by Vladimir Orszagh will learn the name of its semi-final rivals after the remaining quarter-final matches - due to be played on Thursday (19 February) - are completed. The semi-final matches will take place at 4:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. on Friday (20 February).



Slovakia - Germany 6:2 (1:0, 3:1, 2:1)

Goals: 19. Regenda (Cernak, Fehervary), 25. Kelemen (Regenda), 25. Okuliar (Hudacek, Dvorsky), 31. Dvorsky (Okuliar, Koch), 41. Regenda (Koch, Pospisil), 57. Tatar (Ruzicka, Slafkovsky) – 35. Reichel (Draisaitl), 50. Tiffels (Reichel, M. Muller).



Referees: Rehman (USA), O'Rourke – MacPherson (both Canada), Ankerstjerne (Denmark).

Penalties: 4:2 (for 2 minutes), Power plays: 0:1.

Attendance: 9,532.



Slovakia: Hlavaj - Nemec, Fehervary, Cernak, Gernat, Ceresnak, Marincin, Koch - Tatar, Ruzicka, Slafkovsky - Regenda, Pospisil, Kelemen - Hudacek, Dvorsky, Okuliar - Takac, Sukel, Liska - Cingel

Germany: Grubauer - Seider, Wagner, Wissmann, J. Muller, Gawanke, Kalble, M. Muller - Tiffels, Draisaitl, Reichel - Peterka, Stutzle, Samanski - Michaelis, Kahun, Tuomie - Ehl, Sturm, Rieder - Schutz

