Slovak Para Alpine Skier Rexova Wins Third Bronze Medal at Winter Paralympics

Cortina d'Ampezzo, 14 March (TASR) - Slovak para alpine skier Alexandra Rexova gained another bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Paralympics on Saturday.

In her final appearance on the slope in Italy's Tofana, she secured her third medal in the slalom for visually impaired women.

The 20-year-old Slovak athlete competed in five disciplines at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy, winning bronze medals in the downhill and super-G in addition to the slalom. She ended fourth in both the super combined and the giant slalom.

After her second appearance at the Winter Paralympics, Rexova has completed her collection of medals to five. Four years ago she won gold in the super-G and bronze in the slalom in Beijing. She has thus become the fourth most successful Slovak athlete ever at the Winter Paralympics.