Opposition Lambasts Cyril and Methodius Celebrations Organised by Government

Instead of the three highest officials of the country bringing us faith, hope and love, and talking about any vision for Slovakia's future, we were once again treated only to evil masks, flashing lights and the talk of two genders, gas and the need for dialogue with a murderer, stated House culture committee vice-chair Zora Jaurova from the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party, responding to Saturday's celebrations dedicated to Saints Cyril and Methodius.

Other MPs from other opposition parties also criticised the event. MP Veronika Remisova ('Slovakia-For the People-KU') noted that Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) used the memory of the Thessalonian brothers to spread hatred and to divide people. According to Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) leader Branislav Groehling, the event was organised by the prime minister only for „his own people“.

According to Remisova, Fico abused the event to spread propaganda. „It's true that Saints Cyril and Methodius are important symbols for many Slavic nations, but if they [the apostles] were alive today, they would certainly condemn if one Slavic nation was destroying and murdering another just for imperial interests, as Russia is doing today,“ she said.

The SaS leader also lambasted the event and the government that stood behind it. “While yesterday their people were entertained for three quarters of a million, ordinary people are still bringing toilet paper to hospitals, they still don't have a motorway and companies are leaving their regions because of Fico's taxes,” stressed Groehling.