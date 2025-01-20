Opposition Slovak MPs Holding Talks with Representatives of Czech Parliament

Bratislava, January 20 (TASR) - Opposition MPs of the Slovak Parliament are holding talks with representatives of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament on Monday in Bratislava, MP Juraj Krupa (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) informed TASR on the same day, adding that this is the Czech-Slovak platform that should create a space for dialogue, consulting and information about what's going on in the two countries.

"We're experiencing really turbulent international times. We can see that our situation isn't developing perfectly ideally in terms of international politics," noted Krupa. According to him, the threats concern both Slovakia and the Czech Republic. "It is important that we continue our communication and dialogue," he said.

Czech parliamentary security committee chair Pavel Zacek views parliamentary diplomacy as an important form of communication between countries and politicians, even more so when it concerns Slovakia. Questioning Slovakia's membership of NATO is unacceptable for them, as statements like this also question collective defence.

Every country needs partners and allies to be influential and effective, said MP Toms Valasek (Progressive Slovakia/PS). Therefore, he regrets how the government of Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is destroying these partnership. "We don't want to leave it like that and that's why we're taking action. (...) Parties that have a similar perception of the world are trying to keep the flame of Czech-Slovak parliamentary cooperation alive as much as possible, so that there is something to build on and this relationship does not cease to exist," stated Valasek.

KDH sees Slovakia's way in a close cooperation with EU and Czech partners, said Christian Democrat (KDH) vice-chair and MP Marian Caucik. He believes that Slovakia's cooperation will ensure the development of democracy, economic development and security.

Czech senator David Smoljak opines that pro-democracy-minded politicians must unite to defend the rule of law and the independence of institutions. "This is the most important reason why such platforms should be held and continue their work," he said.

Martin Exner, a member of the Czech Chamber of Deputies pointed out that both countries are members of the European Union and NATO and that members must fulfil their commitments in these structures and be good partners.