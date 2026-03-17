Parliament Fails to Debate Gaspar Dismissal after Agenda Rejected

Bratislava, 17 March (TASR) – Lawmakers didn't debate the proposal to remove Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) from the post of parliamentary vice-chair at a special emergency session on Tuesday, as the session's agenda wasn't approved.



The dismissal attempt was initiated by the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party, which expressed concerns that Gaspar might be misusing his parliamentary role to advance measures to assist himself in his own criminal case or "criminal proceedings against persons in his close circle".



PS argued that Gaspar's removal was necessary to protect the dignity of Parliament, adding that a person accused of serious criminal activity cannot hold the post of House vice-chair.