Parliament Passes Lex Assassination Attempt

Bratislava, June 27 (TASAR) - MPs on Thursday passed the so-called Lex Assassination Attempt, which comprises a package of measures to improve the security situation in Slovakia.

Parliament dealt with the law via fast-track legislative proceedings.

The law introduces new reasons to ban public gatherings. The president, the House chair and the premier will be assigned official state residences while House chairs and prime ministers who spent two full terms in office will receive a lifelong salary from the state.

In line with the new rules, assembly in front of homes will be banned. Gatherings could be prohibited if they should take place close to the home of a person whose employment, profession or post is directly related to the purpose of the gathering. Gathering will also be prohibited in areas intended mainly for housing that are not squares, parks, marketplaces or other similar places.

Another reason for banning gatherings would be the concern that people's right to privacy or peaceful use of their homes might be violated. Gatherings also shouldn't be held if there is a concern that the participants in several competing events could clash and it would be impossible to ensure that they passed smoothly and peacefully.

The top three state officials, namely the president, House chair and premier, should be granted the right to "appropriately equipped immovable property", while at the same time parliamentary chairs and premiers who serve for two electoral terms should be entitled to a lifetime salary.

Accommodation for the top three state officials should be provided by the Interior Ministry, and focus should be put on the protective function of the accommodation.

The ministry is expected to draw up a list of specific suitable immovable properties by September 12.

"If the Interior Ministry assesses that any of the accommodations under consideration specifically meets security requirements, the state officials will be obliged to use the accommodation for reasons of protection," read the approved materials.

As for the right to a lifetime salary for two-term premiers and House chairs, it should be implemented with two exceptions. The first is if the individual takes up another state function, in which case the payment of the lifetime salary would be suspended during the performance of the second function. The second exception would apply if the individual is convicted of a deliberate crime.

The set of measures also proposes protection for all leaders of parliamentary parties if they are MPs. This should also concern the prosecutor-general and head of the Constitutional Court.

The new legislation should take effect as of July 15.