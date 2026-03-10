Pellegrini Backs Cabinet Push to Secure Druzhba Oil Supplies

Bratislava, 10 March (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini supports the government in its efforts to secure stable oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba oil pipeline, as he believes that the priority is to restore oil deliveries at stable prices in order to prevent a significant rise in fuel prices.



"I fully support the government in its effort to secure stable oil supplies to Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline at good prices," the president said at a press conference held at the Defence Ministry on Tuesday.



He underlined that the government cannot remain inactive and simply wait for a possible sharp rise in oil prices on global markets.



According to the president, it would be irresponsible not to take steps to secure supplies and address the situation only through compensatory measures financed from the state budget.



"The priority must be, as long as possible, to try to restore oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline towards Slovakia," he added.



Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) said the government is preparing measures that should help restore the use of the pipeline on the basis of existing contracts, which would ensure more stable supply prices.

