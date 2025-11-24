Pellegrini Bestows State Award on OECD Secretary-General Cormann

Bratislava, 24 November (TASR) - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has bestowed a state award - the Order of the Double White Cross, First Class - on Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann for his outstanding contribution to strengthening Slovakia's positions in international relations at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on Monday.

"This state award is a sign of our gratitude for your friendship, for your commitment, as well as our thanks for the indelible mark you've left on our country. It's a profound expression of respect for your tireless efforts and for building a better world based on dialogue between nations," said Pellegrini.

He also praised Cormann's defence of the values on which the Slovak economy is built as one of the most open economies in the EU. "That's why it's vital for us to protect international cooperation, open markets and fair global trade," he stated, adding that the OECD secretary-general is a tireless advocate of these principles.

Furthermore, Pellegrini extended his gratitude to Cormann for his leadership, thanks to which Slovakia has been able to make use of the best global practices and innovative solutions.

During its quarter-century of OECD membership, Slovakia has undergone significant development, said Pellegrini, adding that the country has now grown into an active contributor to global affairs, not only the mere recipient of change. "The fact that we're discussing the future of artificial intelligence here in Bratislava can serve as proof of this," he stated.

The Order of the Double White Cross, First Class is awarded by the Slovak president to foreign nationals who have made a significant contribution to Slovakia's development and to giving it a good name abroad. Its symbol, the white double cross, is derived from the Slovak national emblem, representing Slovak statehood. There are two types of the Double White Cross order – civil and military, each of them having three classes, with First Class being the highest.