Pellegrini: Central Europe Must Speak Out More Strongly within EU

Bled, 31 August (TASR-correspondent) - Central European countries should make their voices heard more clearly within the European Union, President Peter Pellegrini stated at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, where he took part in a moderated discussion with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, TASR has learnt from its special correspondent.

Pellegrini also called for greater pragmatism within the EU. The Slovenian head of state countered that pragmatism is not always the right way forward.

The Slovak president said that if Central Europe acts in unison, it can achieve much more at EU level. In this context, he referred to a statement by Czech Premier Andrej Babis that it is necessary to form coalitions that would represent the interests of Central European countries within the European Union.

"Not to be a troublemaker, but to present our own vision of the future of the EU and of Europe as a whole," he said in the context of forming potential alliances, adding that, in his view, Central Europe sometimes has a "better solution" to certain problems than the EU's older member states.

The Slovak head of state also expressed his belief that there is sometimes too much optimism at European level, pointing, for example, to the initial targets of the so-called Green Deal. He acknowledged, however, that the climate is changing, citing recent events.

"In the European Union, we need more pragmatism and less ideology, more specific steps and fewer slogans," said Pellegrini.

Pirc Musar also spoke in favour of strengthening cooperation in Central Europe, where, in her view, there is considerable scope for this, particularly in the areas of economic relations and infrastructure development. According to her, the European Union itself has economic strength, but from a political perspective it is a "dwarf".