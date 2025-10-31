Pellegrini: Education Is Heart of Peace, Teaches Knowledge, as Well as Values

Samarkand, 31 October (TASR) - Education is the heart of peace: it not only teaches knowledge, but also instils values ​​such as respect, tolerance and empathy. Without education there is no peace and without peace there is no progress, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said in a speech he delivered at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand on Friday.

"Slovakia welcomes the new UNESCO Education for Peace programme. It returns to the original idea - to build peace in the minds of all people. As a former minister of education, I believe that education can change lives and societies. Education is not just politics, it is an investment in peace and in the human spirit," said Pellegrini.

He noted that Bratislava, together with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), will host the Global Forum on Education and Artificial Intelligence in late November.

"We view artificial intelligence as both a challenge and an opportunity. We support UNESCO's efforts to establish clear ethical rules for its use at schools and in society. We also believe that progress in the field of artificial intelligence requires investment, openness and trust. I often say that rules should protect people, not hinder progress," stressed Pellegrini.

The president also highlighted the monuments and symbols of Slovak culture inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. He mentioned, for example, the fujara (a shepherd's pipe) and its music, which was the first Slovak tradition ever to be included on this list. According to the president, protecting such heritage allows countries to preserve their identity and diversity.

"At the time of wars and illegal trafficking, the protection of cultural property is a moral duty to the past and a gift to the future," said Pellegrini. He added that culture also teaches people humanism, tolerance and respect for the differences of other nations, religions and ways of life.

At the end of his speech, Pellegrini recalled that the 80th anniversary of UNESCO's founding is not only an opportunity to celebrate, but also to renew commitment. “We must return to the basic ideas – peace through dialogue, education through understanding and progress through cooperation,” he said. The head of the state said that Slovakia would continue to support UNESCO as a reliable and active partner and called for building a common future on the values ​​of humanism, respect and tolerance.

"Let's invest in education, our best defence against conflicts and hatred," concluded Pellegrini.

The UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand will last until 13 November.