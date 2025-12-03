Pellegrini: High Energy Prices Main Problem Faced by European Industry

Esztergom, 3 December (TASR-correspondent) - High energy prices are the main problem that European industry is facing, so effective ways must be found to reduce them as production shifts to other continents, President Peter Pellegrini stated on Wednesday at a summit of the heads of state of the Visegrad Four (V4) countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) in Esztergom, northern Hungary.

The Slovak president emphasised that Visegrad cooperation is very important for Slovakia because it's possible to talk about common values even in cases in which there are differing opinions.

According to Pellegrini, the V4 can better represent its interests in the case of climate quotas, such as in the discussion on the gradual phasing out of petrol-driven cars. "We also need to develop military mobility, which serves the security of our citizens," he added.

The V4 is the foundation of stability in central Europe, with its countries facing common challenges, said Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok. "We're more vulnerable on our own, but together we're stronger," he emphasised, stressing the search for common solutions and adding that cooperation is based on values, as these nations have lived together for centuries.

"These four countries have more in common than what divides them, particularly in the areas of energy, transport and many other aspects," said Czech President Petr Pavel, noting that it's important to discuss security issues and to understand each other. He also praised the activities of the International Visegrad Fund and emphasised that the fund has also had an impact in the Eastern Partnership and the Western Balkans.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki spoke about Poland's potential as a country with access to the sea to help other countries in the region in terms of supplies of American liquefied gas. According to him, the goal is to limit Russian influence in Europe. "We form the eastern wing," added the Polish head of state, who believes that the main challenge is "reviving Russian imperialism."