Pellegrini Meets Indian President Murmu, They Want to Develop Cooperation

New Delhi, 19 February (TASR-correspondent) - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini met his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday, TASR has learnt from Pellegrini's post on a social network.

According to the Slovak head of state, Slovakia is prepared to expand its practical partnership with India, including scholarships, student exchanges, and education in the field of new technologies.

"We agreed that we want to further develop cooperation in the areas of trade, artificial intelligence, and education," said the president.

The Indian head of state visited Slovakia in April last year.