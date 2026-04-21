Pellegrini Meets Order of Malta's Grand Master, Receives Prestigious Award

Bratislava, 21 April (TASR) - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini met Fra' John T. Dunlap, Prince and 81st Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on Tuesday, awarding him Slovakia's highest decoration, the Order of the Double White Cross, 1st Class, for outstanding merits in developing relations.

In turn, Pellegrini received the Order pro Merito Melitensi from the Grand Master, according to the Presidential Office's communications department.

"By being awarded the cross, the laureate doesn't gain the status of a 'Knight of Malta' nor the right to wear the order's habit. Since 1920, the decoration has been awarded primarily to non-members of the order who have significantly contributed to humanitarian aid, promoting peace and developing international cooperation. Its holders include, for example, several US presidents, Prince Albert II of Monaco, and other influential public figures," added the communications department.

During their talks, Pellegrini and the Grand Master discussed the current international situation against the backdrop of several armed conflicts. They agreed that humanitarian organisations, including the Sovereign Order of Malta, face demanding challenges in this context. According to Pellegrini, they play an important role in crisis regions by helping civilian populations, particularly when it comes to health care and social care.

The Grand Master's visit confirmed interest in further developing bilateral cooperation with the Order of Malta, whose activities in Slovakia focus mainly on social care and work with marginalised communities. Malteser Aid Slovakia currently operates regional centres in Bratislava, Nitra, Trencin and in Topolcany (Nitra region), where Pellegrini and the Grand Master will visit the St Louis and Zelie Martin Community Centre, which was opened for Roma mothers and their children in March 2023.

The current visit is the second official visit by a Grand Master to the independent Slovakia. The first took place in 1997, when then-grand master Fra' Andrew Bertie was received by then-president Michal Kovac.

The origins of the Order of Malta date back to the 11th century, making it one of the oldest orders. It currently maintains diplomatic relations with more than 100 states and the European Union, with its members active in health, social and humanitarian work assisting people in need in dozens of countries worldwide.