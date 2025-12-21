Pellegrini: Slovakia Will Always Support Serbia on Its Path to EU

Belgrade, 21 December (TASR-correspondent) - President Peter Pellegrini held talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Sunday.

At a joint press conference following the talks, the Slovak president said that Slovakia will always support Serbia on its path to the European Union and that, provided it meets the required conditions, it has the full right to become its member. Pellegrini also highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries.

In this context, however, Pellegrini objected to the involvement of politics and behind-the-scenes games in the EU accession process, noting that he concurs with Slovak Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in this. "The EU is gambling with the trust of the people of Western Balkans. I believe that a strategic goal for the further security and development of the EU is to advance the enlargement process to the Western Balkan countries, including Serbia, as soon as possible. I view the delays in opening the clusters to be more of a political game played by certain EU actors, who are treating Serbia unfairly," stated Pellegrini.

The Slovak president warned that if the EU continues its not always fair approaches towards individual Western Balkan countries, their people may lose interest in the EU membership.

The two presidents also spoke about global issues, with maintaining peace not only in their neighbourhood, but also in the entire world being of the greatest importance for them. They also expressed their wish for the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible. Vucic thanked both Pellegrini and Fico for supporting Serbia on its European path. On this occasion, Pellegrini invited Vucic for an official visit to Slovakia.

The Slovak head of state also held talks in Belgrade with

National Assembly Speaker Ana Brnabic and Serbian Premier Duro Macut. The Slovak president's official visit to Serbia is part of his journeys to the Western Balkans region.

Pellegrini also visited Slovak professional soldiers serving in Kosovo as part of the Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission led by NATO on Sunday. He thanked the soldiers for their exemplary service and professional performance and presented them with Christmas gifts.

On Monday (22 December), Pellegrini is set to visit Slovak compatriots in Backi Petrovac, where he will be welcomed by the Serbian president along with town’s mayor Viera Krstovski.

