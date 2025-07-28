Pellegrini: Three More Presidents to Attend Opening of Exhibition in Bratislava

Bratislava, 28 July (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini is scheduled to welcome at Bratislava Castle on 1 October his counterparts from the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, Austria Alexander Van der Bellen and Slovenia Natasha Pirc Musar to jointly open an exhibition of Slovenian architect Joze Plecnik, TASR has learnt from Pellegrini's post on a social network on Monday.

The Slovak head of state will also use the presence of the other presidents for talks.

"Together with the other three presidents we'll open this exhibition, but at the same time I'll also use their presence in Bratislava for our meetings so that we can discuss the current problems that are plaguing our countries, but also global moves in international politics," Pellegrini said in a video on the social network.

The Slovak president described Plecnik as one of the most important figures of architecture who was active in Slovakia as well as in other countries.