Pellegrini Visits Children and Pensioners in Banska Bystrica on Christmas Eve

Banska Bystrica, December 24 (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini visited the Children and Families Centre in Banska Bystrica on Christmas Eve to wish its residents and staff a happy and peaceful Christmas, the President's Office informed TASR on Tuesday.

The president visited this specialised facility, which takes care of almost 70 severely physically and mentally disabled children up to 18 years of age, accompanied by Banska Bystrica mayor Jan Nosko and centre director Lubica Blandova.

"A huge thanks to the people, taking care of children with difficult diagnoses, making their lives beautiful," said Pellegrini.

The president also visited the Facility for Seniors, resided in premises of the Community Multifunctional Centre in Banska Bystrica. The facility, which is home to some 90 elderly, was founded by the Banska Bystrica Regional Authority. Every client of the centre received a present from the president. Pellegrini stressed the need for inter-generational solidarity "so that we don't forget the little ones who deserve our attention, but also the seniors living the autumn of their lives".