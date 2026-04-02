Pellegrini: We Back Georgia's Sovereignty and Choice on EU-accession Talks

Bratislava, 2 April (TASR) - Slovakia fully respects the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders, said Slovak President Peter Pellegrini in a joint statement after receiving his Georgian counterpart Mikhail Kavelashvili at the Presidential Palace on Thursday.

Pellegrini stressed the need to respect the fact that continuing negotiations on EU accession is a sovereign decision for each country. Kavelashvili stated that Georgia supports the original values of the EU when it was founded as a peace project, but in his view European bureaucracy is currently making mistakes. According to him, Georgia must promote its national interests and do its best for fair negotiations.

"Bratislava is a place that should serve for meaningful dialogue with partners from all over the world. As part of Slovak diplomacy's efforts to maintain constructive relations in all cardinal directions, I'm very pleased that today we can welcome the Georgian president to Slovakia and share very openly, without any diplomatic scruples, views on developments in domestic and global politics both here and in Georgia," stated Pellegrini. Both countries have a common vision, which is to protect stability and national interests, he added.

According to the Slovak head of state, every country has the sovereign right to decide when it will continue accession talks with the Union and how it sees its future within the European perspective. He stated that he and Kavelashvili also spoke about this issue in a very open manner. Pellegrini told the Georgian president that, by joining the EU, Slovakia has become part of the large single European market and part of the developed Western world.

"When the EU was founded, it was a peaceful idea; it was meant to foster economic cooperation and mutual respect, but European bureaucracy is currently making mistakes. We support the original values. We have heard what the negotiations on EU accession between Slovakia and the EU were like. We must promote our national interests and do our utmost to ensure that the principles of mutual respect are observed and that the negotiations are fair," stated Kavelashvili.

According to its president, Georgia came under pressure to impose sanctions on Russia and under pressure from the EU to send volunteers to Ukraine. He pointed to the need to uphold a policy of peace and to continue peace negotiations.

Pellegrini emphasised that bilateral political contacts between Slovakia and Georgia are intensifying. The two sides praised the fact that an air connection between Bratislava and the Georgian city of Kutaisi has been in place since January. "Mutual trade between Slovakia and Georgia is growing, but there's need to say frankly that its potential still isn't utilised enough," said the Slovak president. According to him, Slovakia can offer Georgia its experience, especially in green technologies, water management and infrastructure projects. He also encouraged entrepreneurs to increase their investment activity in Georgia.

As part of its international development aid, Slovakia has so far implemented almost 80 projects in Georgia with a total value of almost €3 million, stated Pellegrini. He noted that students from Georgia study at Slovak universities and receive Slovak government scholarships. "These grants will be increased further this year," added Pellegrini.

"The level of interconnection of individual parts of the world is a major and growing priority. That's why Slovakia has been participating in the European Global Gateway initiative, and our interest is in building infrastructure," stated the Slovak president, noting that Georgia is located strategically on the route connecting Asia and Europe, especially in the area of transport infrastructure, as well as in planned energy import infrastructure projects.

The two presidents concurred on the need for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. Pellegrini expressed his hope that the international community will also seek the earliest possible diplomatic end to the war in the Persian Gulf. Kavelashvili invited the Slovak president to visit Georgia, describing Slovakia as a close friend of his country. "Our government is beginning to cooperate more closely with Slovakia in various areas," he said, noting that this includes culture, education, the economy and defence.

During his official visit to Slovakia, the Georgian president is also scheduled to hold talks with House Chair Richard Rasi at Bratislava Castle and with Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (both Voice-SD) at the Government Office. In the afternoon, Pellegrini and Kavelashvili will lay wreaths at the Gate of Freedom memorial in Bratislava's borough of Devin.