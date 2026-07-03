Police Detain 12 in Crackdown on Organised Crime Group

Bratislava, 3 July (TASR) - The Office for the Fight Against Organised Crime (UBOK) has carried out an operation targeting an organised criminal group whose structure and methods were similar to those of gangs operating in Slovakia during the 1990s.



Police detained 12 people and charged nine. Prosecutors have sought pre-trial detention for seven of those charged, police said on social media.



The group is alleged to have used extortion, violence, intimidation, corruption and economic pressure to gain control over parts of the business environment.



A total of 426 police officers took part in the operation. Officers carried out 14 house searches, 19 searches of other premises and 16 personal searches.



During the operation, police seized mobile phones, laptops, USB drives and other digital storage devices, GSM jammers, GPS trackers, audio and video recording equipment, cash in various currencies, ammunition and other items allegedly used in criminal activity, including canisters containing flammable liquid.