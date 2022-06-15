Accused Tipos Head Marek Kanka Resigns from Post

Bratislava, June 15 (TASR) – General manager of state-run lottery company Tipos Marek Kanka has resigned after being charged by the National Crime Agency (NAKA) with property and economic crime, TASR learnt from Kanka’s press release on Wednesday.



Kanka is convinced that the investigation will confirm his innocence, but he says he doesn’t want to allow the situation to be abused by politicians.

“Although I consider the charges pressed against me to be absurd and I’m convinced that fair conduct by law-enforcement bodies will confirm my innocence, I’ve decided to resign as general manager and head of the Tipos Board, as I don’t want to allow the extraordinary accomplishments that we’ve achieved in Tipos in recent years to be belittled,” said Kanka.

The Tipos head said that he’s aware of the political level of his post and its abuse in this area. He emphasised that he took this step despite the fact that the accusation has nothing to do with his work at the lottery company.

Kanka was charged with property and economic crime by the National Crime Agency under its Operation Cart, along with 24 other individuals and six legal entities. Tipos confirmed the charges last Thursday (June 9), adding that Kanka had filed a complaint against them. Kanka wants to focus in the coming days on his family, on clearing his name and protecting his business.