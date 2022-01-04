Agriculture Ministry Secretary Kysel Resigns Amidst Corruption Allegations (2)

Bratislava, January 4 (TASR) – Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry’s State Secretary Milan Kysel tendered his resignation on Tuesday in response to the “media lynching” he believes he had been subjected to in past days, TASR learnt from the ministry press department on Tuesday.

Minister Samuel Vlcan (OLaNO nominee) thanked Kysel for the work he had done for the ministry.

“This is his personal decision (to step down) as a reaction to unprecedented attacks faced by him and his family,” added the ministry press release.

Vlcan perceives Kysel’s resignation as a diplay of high political culture. “Our checks haven’t discovered any disrepancies or wrongdoing in our processes, yet a harsh criticism has been levelled at the ministry regardless. In addition, the whole situation exposed the ministry to a political slander either from the opposition, various special interest groups or individuals, who resent the fact that we’re doing everything we can to purge the ministry of deep-rooted corruption and non-transparency,” declared the minister.

Kysela has faced public criticism ever since polnoinfo.sk website drew attention to shady subsidies, worth a record-setting €4,500 per pig, paid by the ministry to a firm called Rimanec that runs pig breeding farms and with which Kysela had been affiliated as an executive official until June 2021.