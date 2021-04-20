AKO Poll: Pellegrini’s Voice-SD Top, Followed by SaS and OLaNO

Bratislava, April 20 (TASR) – Had a general election taken place in April, it would have been won by ex-prime minister Peter Pellegrini’s Voice-SD party on 23.9 percent of the votes, ahead of the governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on 13.8 percent and the main governing-coalition party OLaNO on 10 percent, according to a poll carried out by AKO polling agency on a sample of 1,000 respondents between April 12 and 17.

Another three parties would have made it into Parliament: Smer-SD – 9.2 percent, Progressive Slovakia – 8.3 percent and We Are Family – 7.4 percent.

The extra-parliamentary Christian Democrats (KDH) would have been left below the 5-percent threshold needed to make it into Parliament, garnering only 4.5 percent. Junior governing party For the People would have received only 4.3-percent and Alliance 4.2-percent support. Even fewer votes would have gone to the former governing Slovak National Party/SNS (3.3 percent), former health and interior minister Tomas Drucker’s Good Choice (3.1 percent), Republic (3.1 percent) and the parliamentary People’s Party Our Slovakia/LSNS (2.9 percent).

Less than 1 percent would have gone to Together (0.9 percent) and the Hungarian Forum (0.5 percent).

When converted into seats in the 150-member House, the allocations would have been as follows: Voice-SD – 49, SaS – 29, OLaNO – 21, Smer-SD – 19, Progressive Slovakia – 17, and We Are Family – 15. The current coalition wouldn’t have enough votes to form a government, therefore.

The survey further showed that 20.4 percent of the respondents wouldn’t have gone to the polling stations, while 3.9 percent didn’t want to answer and 17.9 percent didn’t know whom to vote for.