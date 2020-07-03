Caputova: Diploma Thesis Situation Might Have No Winners or Losers

Bratislava, July 3 (TASR) – The situation surrounding accountability for diploma theses might not produce any winners or losers, President Zuzana Caputova has posted on a social network in connection with the suspicions of plagiarism that Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) is currently facing.

“The governing coalition is seeking a solution regarding accountability for a diploma thesis at the moment. However, one thing is now clear. The situation might not produce any winners or losers,” wrote the president. Despite this, she also wrote that the situation could turn into a victory of loyalty to values, personal integrity, courage and the ability to put the common interest above one’s own.

Caputova noted that Slovakia is founded on values and that most recently its citizens showed what they prefer to value in this year’s general election, when they voted for change because they were dissatisfied with injustice and unfairness. “All greater demands and expectations are associated with those who took over power after the election. Many people have put their last vestiges of trust in this change,” stated the head of the state.

Kollar is facing suspicions of plagiarising his diploma thesis. The For the People as well as SaS parties have called on him to resign, although OLaNO hasn’t done so. It proposed that Education Minister Branislav Groehling (SaS) and Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) should prepare a law that would enable diploma theses to be examined retroactively. Kollar maintains that he gained his master degree in a lawful manner and doesn’t intend to use it in politics any longer. On Thursday (July 2), he didn’t rule out resigning from his post plus his party’s departure from the governing coalition.