Caputova: Passing of Sovereignty Declaration Key Step towards Slovak Statehood

Bratislava, July 17 (TASR) – The adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty of the Slovak Republic was an important political step towards Slovak statehood, President Zuzana Caputova stated on Sunday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the passing of the document, adding that it’s worth reminding the public that by approving the declaration, Parliament committed itself to respect democratic and humanist legacies of Europe, which the country has been fulfilling by being a member of the EU.

“The right of a nation to self-determination is an important value and it can be in line with European values and respect for others. It’s important to remember the foundations of our statehood. At the same time, today, when we face so many crises, we must focus all the more on coping with them. To make the Slovak Republic a successful, modern state and, above all, a safe and peaceful home for its people,” the president stressed.