Caputova Receives Ukrainian Volunteers, Thanks Them for Helping Compatriots

Bratislava, March 15 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday received at the Presidential Palace Ukrainian volunteers living in Slovakia who are helping their compatriots in the current situation.

“I bow to your bravery, to your commitment, as I bow to every single Slovak citizen who is helping in this situation,” said Caputova during the meeting.

The president highlighted the merits of all volunteers, Slovak and Ukrainian, who are participating in providing aid related to the conflict in Ukraine.

“There are fewer and fewer people living in Slovakia who remember WWII. For you this is a real-life experience endangering the lives of you or your loved ones, the loss of home and of livelihood. It’s all the more precious that you’ve found the strength within yourselves to help. You are helping with humanitarian aid for people who have remained fighting in Ukraine, you are helping at the border with interpreting and finding homes for Ukrainians here in Slovakia,” stated Caputova.

At the same time, she expressed to them her hope that Ukraine will become safe again as soon as possible so that they can return to their loved ones.