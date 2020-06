Bratislava, June 9 (TASR) – Compulsory two-week quarantine in state facilities and e-quarantine of the same length for Slovaks arriving from abroad will be lifted as of Wednesday morning, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) announced on Tuesday.

The wearing of face masks in the open air will only be recommended. Face masks will remain mandatory in indoor areas, but not for closed working groups if individuals are at least two metres apart.