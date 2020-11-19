Economy Minister Tasked with Procuring 16 million Antigen Tests

Bratislava, November 19 (TASR) – Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) following the Cabinet session on Thursday said he has been tasked with procuring 16 million antigen tests for coronavirus.

The proposal was submitted to the Cabinet session by Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO). Sulik in this connection said that he’ll form a selection commission and invite opposition and NGO representatives to take part in it as well. He also wants the Public Procurement Office to inform him what methods of procurement are in line with the law. He’s approached the Supreme Audit Office (NKU) to check whether the above procurement falls within the Economy Ministry’s powers.

When explaining his motivation to task the economy minister with the procurement of antigen tests, Matovic said he wants to make use of his ‘spare capacities’. “In order to be materially prepared for possible further mass testing for COVID-19, there’s a need to make sure that there’s a sufficient supply of antigen tests,” reads the explanatory report.

Sulik has been criticising Matovic’s approach to the coronavirus outbreak for a long time.