Environment Minister Solymos Resigns after Drunken Incident

Bratislava, January 23 (TASR) – Environment Minister Laszlo Solymos (Most-Hid) on Thursday announced his resignation following his drunken behaviour at a restaurant in Bratislava on Wednesday evening.



“I’m ready to be held accountable for my human failure yesterday. I’m sorry to see my four years of hard work brought to an end by one mistaken step. I’m filing my resignation today,” said Solymos, adding that he’s apologised to everyone involved, including the owners of the restaurant.

“I apologise to my family, colleagues at the ministry, fellow party members and the public,” said Solymos, adding that he’s currently experiencing difficult times in his family.

“I behaved inappropriately and unusually for me in this emotionally tense situation. I’m only human, and I’ve failed,” said Solymos, adding that he’ll pay for all the damage caused at the restaurant.

The minister was at a Chinese restaurant on Laurinska Street with his brother on Wednesday evening when the two started quarrelling with the restaurant staff. When they were thrown out, Solymos’s brother kicked the restaurant’s glass door and smashed it. The police detained the two brothers but released them after carrying out the necessary procedures. At the same time criminal proceedings regarding the crimes of vandalism and damaging someone else’s property have been launched.

The damage caused has been estimated at €1,000. An ambulance called to the scene took one member of the restaurant staff to hospital for treatment.