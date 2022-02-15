Farmer’s Initiative Protests at Dargov Pass, Requesting Vlcan’s Ouster

Kosicky Klecenov, February 15 (TASR) – The Slovak Farmer’s Initiative (IPIF) is calling for an immediate ouster of Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlcan (an OLaNO nominee), who according to them doesn’t manage his ministry, TASR learnt on Tuesday.



The farmers’ association is also asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLANO).

In support of its demands, a convoy of tractors is slowing down traffic at the Dargov mountain pass (Kosice region) on Tuesday. At the same time, it joins the protests of road hauliers.

“The purpose of our activity is a definitive immediate dismissal of Minister Vlcan,” IPIF chairman Jan Cenkner told reporters, adding that previous talks with the minister did not lead anywhere. He also blames the minister for various missteps and cases.

“Our costs for future harvests are incredibly rising now, including fertilisers, seeds, the price of diesel is going up every day, we cannot survive like this. And the Government Manifesto, which was presented, is not being fulfilled. We don’t want to overthrow this Government, we want the problems of farmers, beekeepers, transporters and so on to be finally dealt with,” said Cenkner.