Ferencak: Matovic’s Data from COVID Testing Differ from Those of Municipalities

Bratislava/Kezmarok, January 27 (TASR) – Independent MP and Mayor of Kezmarok (Presov region) Jan Ferencak (a member of extra-parliamentary Voice-SD) on Wednesday pointed to discrepancies in data from the ‘screening testing’ for coronavirus performed across the country last week as presented by Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) and those recorded by municipalities.

According to Ferencak, mayors wanted to discuss these discrepancies before the results would be presented, but Matovic went public with them anyway.

For example, Matovic reported that there were 382 positives in Kezmarok, while the local testing sites reported only 303 positives, said Ferencak, adding that several other mayors have reported similar discrepancies to him.

“I don’t know whether it’s a display of amateurism or a purpose,” said Ferencak.

Meanwhile, there were villages in the area with the test-positivity rate exceeding 3 percent. “However, nobody has taken action there and so people from these villages can continue spreading the infection throughout the district,” said Ferencak.