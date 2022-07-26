Fico: Ukraine Labels Me a Disinformator Because I Have Different Opinion

Bratislava/Kiev, July 26 (TASR) – The Ukrainian governmental authority for the fight against disinformation has labelled me a disseminator of disinformation regarding the war in Ukraine because I have views different from those of the Ukrainian and Slovak Governments, Smer-SD chair Robert Ficco posted on a social network on Tuesday.

“Put more precisely, everyone with a different opinion than Ukrainian President (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) is a criminal. That’s what liberal democracy is like, even in Slovakia. If you have a different opinion, first they try to silence you in the media and discredit you and if that doesn’t work, they throw you in jail,” posted the former three-time premier.

Fico underlined that in Ukraine a war is being waged between the United States and Russia, with Ukraine being “under the absolute control of USA”.

“I’m not on the side of the USA or Ukraine or Russia; I’m on the side of Slovakia, the side of common sense and truth,” claimed Fico.

Ukraine’s Centre for the Fight Against Disinformation put Fico on the list of foreign figures in mid-July who spread “the narrative of Russian propaganda”. According to the text, Fico maintains that, unlike Russia, Ukraine hadn’t complied with the Minsk Agreement, Russia cannot be viewed as responsible for the conflict in Ukraine and that the West should scrap its anti-Russian sanctions.

The list also includes French politicians Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, American Republican Senator Rand Paul and former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Brazilian ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, economist Jeffrey Sachs and political analyst John Mearsheimer.