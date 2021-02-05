Former Interior and Justice Minister Lipsic Elected Special Prosecutor

Bratislava, February 5 (TASR) – Former interior and justice minister Daniel Lipsic was elected as the new special prosecutor in Parliament on Friday.

He received the votes of 79 MPs out of 117 present. Twelve lawmakers voted against him, while there were 26 abstentions.

A change in law has allowed Lipsic to become special prosecutor, as it made it possible for non-prosecutors to run for the post. Lipsic, a 47-years-old barrister, was running against three prosecutors of the Special Prosecutor’s Office – Peter Kysel, Jan Santa and Vasil Spirko.

Parliament had to elect a new special prosecutor following the resignation of Dusan Kovacik after he was arrested on accusations of corruption in the autumn.

The term in office of special prosecutor is seven years, beginning on the day when he or she takes oath before the parliamentary chairman. The same person can’t be elected special prosecutor repeatedly.