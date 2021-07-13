Government Office: Fico’s Questioning of Inoculation Regrettable and Inexcusable

Bratislava, July 13 (TASR) – Head of Smer-SD Robert Fico’s public questioning of the positive effects of vaccination against COVID-19 is both regrettable and inexcusable, the prime minister’s spokeswoman Lubica Janikova told TASR on Tuesday.

“It is a reckless hazard with human lives and it’s only aim is to gain political points. The chairman of the Smer-SD party is getting down to the level of those who report a false alarm in a shopping mall and then rejoice at the chaos they have caused,” said Janikova.

The spokeswoman remarked in this regard that inoculation against COVID-19 saves lives and protects people against a severe course of the disease and potential hospitalisation.

Fico stated at a press conference earlier in the day that his party advocates voluntary vaccination, while at the same time it’s against the idea of discriminating against unvaccinated individuals. The Smer head claimed that those who’ve been vaccinated can get infected and transmit the virus. In his opinion, inoculation against COVID-19 is only good for preventing harsher courses of the disease.