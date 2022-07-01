Government Okays Recovery Plan-financed Construction of Two New State Hospitals

Bratislava, July 1 (TASR) – The Government at its session on Friday decided that the national recovery plan will be used to finance the construction of two new hospitals in Bratislava and Martin in Zilina region.

“The presented investment projects are designed for the purpose of shell-and-core construction of a new university hospital in Bratislava in the area of Razsochy and full-fit-out construction of St. Martin University Hospital in Martin,” read the Health Ministry-sponsored materials.

Originally, the Government was supposed to deal with the motion already in mid-June. Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) had clarified earlier that the motion will trigger only construction of state hospitals. All other projects, be it those concerning the construction of smaller non-state hospitals or renovation of existing hospitals, will be dealt with via a call in September.

A total of €1.3 billion, VAT excluded, from the recovery plan resources has been allocated for purposes in the health-care system.