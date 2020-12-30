Gov’t Extends State of Emergency by Another 40 Days

Bratislava, December 30 (TASR) – The state of emergency in Slovakia will continue, as the Government decided to extend it by another 40 days at its online session on Tuesday (December 28) evening.

Originally, the state of emergency was supposed to be in effect from November 15 until December 28. Its extension means that restrictions on movement will last as planned until at least January 10, 2021.

The extension was approved by Parliament at an extraordinary session on Monday (December 27) and signed into law by President Zuzana Caputova.