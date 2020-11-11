Gov’t: State of Emergency in Slovakia to be Extended by 45 More Days

Bratislava, November 11 (TASR) – The Government on Wednesday decided to extend the state of emergency in Slovakia by 45 more days in reaction to the coronavirus situation in the country, TASR learnt from Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) on the same day.

The state of emergency, which should have ended on November 14, will thus be in effect for 90 days from its initial declaration on October 1.

The curfew will remain in effect until November 14. It doesn’t apply to the period between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. or to people with a negative test result from countrywide testing and those with negative PCR tests. Kolikova confirmed that an amendment to the constitutional law is being prepared to enable the Government to take further coronavirus-related measures.

Basic rights and freedoms can be restricted to a necessary extent and for a necessary period during a state of emergency in line with current law. The Government is allowed to declare a state of emergency if the lives and health of people and/or the environment are in danger. The state of emergency can be declared for a maximum of 90 days.

The Government has declared a state of emergency in connection with the coronavirus pandemic already twice – first during the first coronavirus wave in the spring, lasting from March 16 until June 14. It only applied to the health-care sector.