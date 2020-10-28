Gov’t to Redistribute over €37.5 mn in Bonuses for Health-care Staff

Bratislava, October 28 (TASR) – An amount of €37.532 million will be paid from the state budget in bonuses to health-care workers who helped to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the first months, according to a Health Ministry proposal approved by the Cabinet at its session on Wednesday.

The remuneration applies to health-care staff in the front line and in the red zone during the situation caused by coronavirus between April 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020.

Of the total sum, the ministry will allocate €13.355 million for health-care workers employed in institutions subordinated to the Health Ministry, while €24.196 million will be provided to health-care providers who don’t come under the ministry’s remit.

Individual institutions will redistribute the money among their employees depending on the number of hours they worked in the aforementioned period.

A total of 55,698 health-care professionals have been reported to the Health Ministry as helping in the front line, including doctors, nurses, employees of the emergency medical service, medical transport service, dentists, laboratory technicians, pharmacists and psychologists.