Health Minister: Community Spread of Coronavirus Confirmed in Zehra

Bratislava, April 16 (TASR) – Community spread of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the village of Zehra in eastern Slovakia, said Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) on Thursday.

Krajci noted that most of the new positive cases were recorded in a quarantined Roma settlement in Zehra.

“Uncontrolled spread of the virus was detected in this community, that’s why it’s been quarantined,” said Krajci, adding that if community spread is seen elsewhere in the country, the government will do the same.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) said that most of the debate at the central crisis management team’s meeting on Wednesday revolved around registered and possible coronavirus spread in poor Roma settlements.

“We haven’t found answers on how to resolve this problem. We created work groups under the crisis team to present their proposals by tomorrow,” said Matovic.