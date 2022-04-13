Heger: Republic Party Wrong in All Points of Its Accusation

Bratislava, April 13 (TASR) – The far-right Republic party is wrong in all points of its accusation and is acting in line with Russia’s interests, said Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) in reaction to the criminal complaint filed by Republic over the gifting of the S-300 ground-to-air missile system by Slovakia to Ukraine, TASR has learnt from Heger’s spokesperson Lubica Janikova.

“The donation of the S-300 system to Ukraine is in compliance with Slovak legislation. At the same time it’s a highly humane act that is enabled by the UN Charter and is, of course, also in accord with moral law, which speaks of our duty to help the weaker. Ukraine has been invaded by Russia, whose army is committing war crimes on its territory,” stated Heger.

According to the premier, the Republic party is acting in line with Russia’s interests, thus becoming part of its “criminal imperialist policy”.

Republic lodged the criminal complaint citing suspicions of a violation of obligations when administering entrusted property, unauthorised arming and illegal arms trading, misuse of a public official’s powers and other crimes.

The premier last week confirmed that Slovakia has donated the S-300 system to Ukraine. He maintained that the provision of the system doesn’t mean that Slovakia has become part of the armed conflict in Ukraine and assured the public that Slovakia’s defensive capabilities are still in place and will be reinforced by an additional defensive system from its allies.