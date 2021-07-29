Hundreds Gather Outside Presidential Palace, Announce General Strike

Bratislava, July 29 (TASR) – Hundreds of people have gathered in front of the Presidential Palace in the capital on Thursday to protest against anti-pandemic measures, vaccination against COVID-19, testing for the disease, as well as the Government.

The protesters have announced a general strike, claiming that they’re fighting restrictions on rights and the “genocide” of the Slovak people. Lambasting President Zuzana Caputova, MPs and the Government, the crowd also made negative remarks concerning the media and journalists.

Among the chants heard at the protest was “Face masks down, heads up”. Some protesters are carrying banners with slogans such as “Vaccination is murder” and “Apartheid”. These are most probably references to a recently approved amendment allowing the Public Health Authority to take digital COVID-19 passes into consideration when drawing up measures.