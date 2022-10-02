Ivan Korcok Turns Down Offer from SaS

0
27
Ivan Korcok (stock photo by TASR)

Bratislava, October 2 (TASR) – Former chief of Slovak diplomacy Ivan Korcok (2020-22) chose to turn down the offer by the SaS party to serve as its election leader, TASR learnt on Sunday. The SaS party respects his decision.

“After a careful consideration of all circumstances and developments, I decided not to embrace the offer by the SaS and will end my current phase of political activities,” Korcok posted on a social network.

Korcok added that he’s grateful for the offer, extended by SaS chair Richard Sulik, as the proposal would have installed him into a prominent role in the political party.

“The SaS party respects Ivan Korcok’s decision not to get involved in domestic politics at this moment,” SaS spokesperson Ondrej Sprlak told TASR.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR