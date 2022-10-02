Ivan Korcok Turns Down Offer from SaS

Bratislava, October 2 (TASR) – Former chief of Slovak diplomacy Ivan Korcok (2020-22) chose to turn down the offer by the SaS party to serve as its election leader, TASR learnt on Sunday. The SaS party respects his decision.

“After a careful consideration of all circumstances and developments, I decided not to embrace the offer by the SaS and will end my current phase of political activities,” Korcok posted on a social network.

Korcok added that he’s grateful for the offer, extended by SaS chair Richard Sulik, as the proposal would have installed him into a prominent role in the political party.

“The SaS party respects Ivan Korcok’s decision not to get involved in domestic politics at this moment,” SaS spokesperson Ondrej Sprlak told TASR.