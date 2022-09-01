Kollar: Constitution Deserves More Respect, Its Wording Should Be Examined

Bratislava, September 1 (TASR) – The Constitution deserves more respect from all of us, and its wording needs to be examined in order to find critical places that should be revised or changed, said Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar during a ceremonial session held by Parliament on Thursday to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Slovak Constitution.

However, the Constitution should not become a constantly changing law in which people will be unable to orientate themselves, he said, adding that the Constitution has been amended justifiably in some cases, but unnecessarily in others.

Kollar stressed that 30 years ago the first truly democratic constitution meeting the criteria of the democratic rule of law was adopted in Slovakia by a legitimate body.

According to Kollar, the Slovak Constitution’s adoption was one of the steps on the way to a peaceful and organised division of the [former Czecho-Slovak] federation. “Although our common path with our Czech brothers split at that time, today we, Slovaks, are respected for this courageous step,” stated the parliamentary chair, noting that the Czech Mint has gifted 150 special silver coins to Slovak MPs to mark the 30th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption.