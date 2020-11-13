Premier: Churches, Cinemas and Theatres to Reopen as of Monday

Bratislava, November 13 (TASR) – Churches, cinemas, theatres up to 50 percent of their maximum capacity; swimming pools and fitness centres with a maximum of six people per 15 square metres are set to reopen in Slovakia as of Monday (November 16), Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) stated on Friday following the meeting of the pandemic commission.

Meanwhile, the rolling average of daily positive cases, which would allow for easing of anti-coronavirus restrictions in Slovakia, will be increased from 500 to 750, said Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLANO) at the press conference on Friday.

One additional condition will be having no more than 2,000 people in hospital with COVID-19 or suspicion of the disease.

At the same time the traffic light system signalling the severity of the infection in individual regions will be reintroduced.

The rolling average of new daily positives now stands at 2,023.