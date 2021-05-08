Letanovska Leaves ‘For the People’ Party, Unhappy with Leader Remisova

Bratislava, May 8 (TASR) – Former MP Andrea Letanovska left the coalition’s For the People party, TASR learnt from Letanovska’s Facebook post on Saturday.

In Letanovska’s view, the party has failed to fulfil its potential to become a standard-bearer for decency, expertise and new political culture. She also takes issue with the leadership of party chair Veronika Remisova and her inability to “adopt a clear, comprehensible and principled stance” during the crisis that paralysed the coalition in March.

Letanovska also criticised Remisova for her response to the current opposition’s attempt to oust Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People). In her view, Remisova has offered only “very lukewarm” support to Kolikova that looked forced and came “too late, by which she (Remisova) has mercilessly left her (Kolikova) to fend for herself against not only the opposition but also bloodthirsty coalition partners”.

“My patience to accept absurdity and dirt of politics has run out and Veronika Remisova along with the rest of the Government will no longer act in my name,” said Letanovska.

The party was recently left also by MPs Miroslav Kollar and Tomas Valasek.

Letanovska left Parliament about a month ago, as she served as a parliamentary substitute for Investment Ministry state secretary Vladimir Ledecky, who chose to quit, however, and return back to the House instead.