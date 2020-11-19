Matovic: Further Round of Nationwide Testing in Store before Christmas

Bratislava, November 19 (TASR) – Another round of countrywide mass testing for COVID-19 should take place before Christmas, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) stated on Thursday following the Government session, claiming that no minister was against this idea at the meeting.

According to the prime minister, epidemiologists as well as the central crisis management team have assessed mass testing as an important tool because it’s managed to reduce the rate of new daily cases.

The premier claimed that he’ll release more information on the matter in a near future. The testing will most probably take place in December.

Matovic went on to note that if the relevant authorities see that people are unwilling to attend voluntary testing rounds, the idea of imposing a lockdown on the country in December is still on the table, and this “would be the worst solution for the economy”. The premier remarked that he’s in favour of mass testing. According to him, the country is heading for a difficult time, not only because of the pandemic, but also because of the expected weather, which won’t make the situation any easier